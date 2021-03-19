 Skip to main content
Letter: Charcuterie article offers tasty, satirical food for thought
Letter: Charcuterie article offers tasty, satirical food for thought

Charcuterie boards deliver variety, with a theme

A Pancake Charcuterie, as prepared by Post-Dispatch food writer, Daniel Neman, is photographed on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at his home in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

I’m no journalist but I’ll wager that a good piece of satire cannot be easy to write. So food writer Daniel Neman deserves a good pat on the back. His March 3 piece, “Why stop at meat and cheese? Try a pancake or martini charcuterie,” is a clever sendup of the pernicious anarchy prevailing these days in the misuse of culinary terms.

The first sentence alone captures the way in which so many words have been stripped of meaning. Better still, he makes his satirical point with no mean-spiritedness or ill temper. The Onion news site should get its hands on this.

Bryan Carr • Clayton

