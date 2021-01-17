Letter: Charges should have focused on intimidation of Pence

Regarding “A day of historic impeachment, a Capitol as armed encampment” (Jan. 14): The Democrats impeached President Donald Trump on grounds that require proof of causation and subjective intent, and may therefore be difficult to substantiate in the Senate.

They neglected to prove that Trump demanded that Vice President Mike Pence break the law and defy the Constitution by decertifying the votes from a number of swing states, and thereby change the outcome of the election. This high crime was compounded by open threats to Pence if he failed to follow through.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could and should have picked up more Republican votes if she had concentrated on the attempted intimidation of Pence, which could have been supplemented by Trump’s earlier, improper contacts with state legislators and election officials exhorting them to alter the vote totals in his favor. Few Republicans could have seriously found a way to defend such contacts.