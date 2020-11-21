 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Charlatan Trump has bamboozled Missouri lawmakers
0 comments

Letter: Charlatan Trump has bamboozled Missouri lawmakers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win

President Donald Trump listens during an event in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, on prescription drug prices. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

The late scientist Carl Sagan said, “One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding the truth, the bamboozle has captured us, it’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”

The votes are in, no recounting will change the outcome, and Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner have been bamboozled by the charlatan, President Donald Trump. My elected officials seem to be useless. They might want to resign since they refuse to uphold the oath they took upon entering office.

Francine Buerke • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports