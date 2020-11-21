Letter: Charlatan Trump has bamboozled Missouri lawmakers

The late scientist Carl Sagan said, “One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding the truth, the bamboozle has captured us, it’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”
The votes are in, no recounting will change the outcome, and Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner have been bamboozled by the charlatan, President Donald Trump. My elected officials seem to be useless. They might want to resign since they refuse to uphold the oath they took upon entering office.
Francine Buerke • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.