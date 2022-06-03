Letter: Charles Comiskey is not worthy of Cardinals fame honor

Regarding “Cardinals notebook: Holliday, Javier elected to club’s Hall of Fame” (May 27): In my opinion, Charles Comiskey should not be in the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame. It’s no surprise that he was an organizational selection, meaning the owners selected him, rather than the fans or the Red Ribbon Committee. Charles Comiskey was a poor hitting first baseman for the Cardinals and is really best known for making a lot of money owning the Chicago White Sox. He treated and paid his players poorly — even by the standards of the time. He even charged them to launder their uniforms.