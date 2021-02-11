Letter: Charter school helps children with disabilities succeed

Regarding “ City schools in turmoil: District closes buildings, charters open ” (Feb. 8): I love charter public schools, and the fact of the matter is they are thriving more than St. Louis Public Schools. Just because families aren’t choosing their local public school doesn’t mean they should be punished by taking away school choices.

I have five children at Premier Charter School in St. Louis, three of which have dyslexia. The school is able to work with all kinds of children with disabilities and abilities as well as children with really high IQs. For my children, this school gives them one-on-one time to help with things they are struggling with, plus I get pointers to help my children with dyslexia. They give children who struggle a little more than others the outlets to get their emotions under control because they know children don’t all learn the same way. They are individuals.