Letter: Charter schools are danger to public education, democracy

As a retired educator with more than 30 years educating children in public schools, I have had a revelation: Public schools are the bedrock of our American democracy but are now at risk. I see a very disturbing movement with the rise of charter schools . Unlike public school boards, district voters don’t elect charter school boards. Charter schools draw on our limited public education funds, removing them from traditional public schools. When the profit motive dethrones civic responsibility, democracy suffers.

In my opinion, this is a corporate-sponsored, full-frontal attack on public education, focusing first on marginalized communities. It pilfers the coffers of state and federal dollars meant for real public schools.

It is said that America’s original sin was slavery. I beg to differ. I believe that America’s original sin was, and still is, greed. We need to put aside all of our differences and come together, clear-eyed and level-headed, to protect public education from private influence. If we don’t, we will lose our style of majority-rule democracy. We can’t let that happen; too many people are betting on it.