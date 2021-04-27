Letter: Charter schools are held as accountable as public ones

Regarding "Editorial: State money shouldn't flow to private entity using questionable tactics" (April 22): As the chair of the board of Eagle College Prep Charter Schools in south St. Louis, I wish to clarify some commonly voiced concerns raised about charter schools. Our school is up for charter renewal in 2023, and we will be expected to meet the same academic performance standards as any public school district. In addition, we have had to meet the enhanced health and safety requirements set in place by the acting St. Louis health director, Dr. Fredrick Echols. Nevertheless, all of our students will be back in their classrooms in May, joining their fellow classmates with special needs, who have been in school for more than a month.