Letter: Charter schools are part of the solution, not the problem

Regarding “Editorial: State money shouldn’t flow to private entity using questionable tactics” (April 22): In my opinion, this editorial is long on innuendo, but short on evidence. It also sets up a false narrative between districts and charters.

As board president for Kairos Academies, one such charter, please let me correct the record. Kairos is St. Louis’ first personalized learning public school, aiming to empower our diverse community of learners to direct their own lives and learning. It provides one of the only high-quality middle school options for city families. After strong results in year one and two, Kairos is expanding to enroll 220 new students across two new grade levels in 2021-22.

Charters are public schools. Kairos is held to the same standards for academic performance, health and safety as district-managed schools. Our meetings are open to the public, and our finances are publicly disclosed and audited. But we are more accountable, because we have a five-year performance contract. If we don’t meet or exceed our agreed upon goals, then we don’t get a renewal.