Letter: Charter schools nurture strong, tight-knit community

Regarding “City schools in turmoil: District closes buildings, charters open” (Feb. 8): In education, there is no one-size-fits-all, which is exactly why I send my son to Lafayette Preparatory Academy. Students are not just attending classes there. Rather, they’re members of a strong, tight-knit and supportive community that we simply didn’t find elsewhere.

In my opinion, St. Louis Public Schools leaders don’t really care about my rights as a parent. They seem to think parents in St. Louis have enough choices, making the illogical argument that too many choices drive families out of St. Louis. That’s just patently false. My family, friends and neighbors who take their children elsewhere are doing so for a multitude of reasons, one of them being the lack of quality schools in their area — schools that don’t meet their needs. What would keep them there are more quality choices.