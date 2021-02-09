Letter: Charter schools, though underfunded, are a good option

Regarding " Susan Pendergrass: Pandemic underscore Missouri education's crisis of trust " (Feb. 1): Missouri charter public schools are funded at a lower rate per student than traditional public schools. This has resulted in an imbalance in funding for families that have chosen to educate their children in a charter school setting.

Charter schools were created to provide families a choice about their children's education. What families did not choose was a disparity in providing funding to address the academic needs of their children.

This pandemic has pushed communities to emotional, financial, educational and social limits. School systems have had to pivot quickly from in-person learning to distant or remote learning. School budgets were stretched to adapt by purchasing hot spots for families lacking internet accessibility and providing daily meals to the community. Purchasing of personal protective equipment was necessary in addition to cleaning solutions and hiring additional maintenance staff for sanitizing. But where is the money coming from to pay for all this? With charter public schools receiving less funds to educate the same families as traditional public schools, the task to find money is more daunting.