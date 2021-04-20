Letter: Charters must be as accountable as regular schools

Regarding "House approves proposal to shift funds from traditional public to charter schools" (April 15): Rep. Doug Richey's claim that charter schools and public schools are "identical in every way" is false and contrary to the fundamental basis of charter school laws. Charter schools are public schools but are exempt from many of the requirements placed on traditional public schools, requirements that cost money. Equity demands that charter schools not be paid for things they do not do.
Before the Missouri Legislature gives charter schools any more funds, they should at least require that they be as accountable to the community and taxpayers as are traditional public schools. Charter schools should require open meetings, elected school boards, and public reporting of spending without hiding it behind comprehensive management contracts.
Peter Downs • St. Louis