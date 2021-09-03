Letter: Cheering Iraq invasion, ignoring Afghanistan retreat

Regarding “Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift” (Sept. 1): My oldest son was a student at Edwardsville High School in 2003 when the United States went to war in Iraq. He came home from school and told us over the dinner table that his teachers had turned on the TV for live, continuous coverage of the first day of the war all day at school. Students brought popcorn and refreshments and cheered “USA” as they watched the exciting events.
Seventeen years later, classes were not canceled for students to watch the hourly coverage of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Which event — the invasion of Iraq or the withdrawal from Afghanistan — contained a valuable lesson to be learned?
Marcus Albrecht • Edwardsville