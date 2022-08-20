Letter: Cheney’s principles inspire Democrat to support her

Regarding “ Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman” (Aug. 17): As a fourth generation Missouri Democrat, I would never have imagined that I would wait up to listen to a Wyoming Republican congresswoman’s concession speech. But, in this case, I did want to hear from the principled, truth telling, American patriot warrior Liz Cheney.

I believe she and I would find ourselves on the opposite side of almost every political issue, but because of her strength of character and her willingness to stand for what is right, I would have changed my party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, just to vote for her.