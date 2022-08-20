 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Cheney’s principles inspire Democrat to support her

  • 0
APTOPIX Election 2022

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at an Election Day gathering in Jackson, Wyo. Challenger Harriet Hageman has defeated Cheney in the primary.

 Jae C. Hong - staff, AP

Regarding “Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman” (Aug. 17): As a fourth generation Missouri Democrat, I would never have imagined that I would wait up to listen to a Wyoming Republican congresswoman’s concession speech. But, in this case, I did want to hear from the principled, truth telling, American patriot warrior Liz Cheney.

I believe she and I would find ourselves on the opposite side of almost every political issue, but because of her strength of character and her willingness to stand for what is right, I would have changed my party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, just to vote for her.

Lee Ann Clement • Pacific

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News