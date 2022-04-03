Letter: Cherish Molina, Pujols, Wainwright’s glorious last year

Regarding “ Rounding third, heading for home: Franchise great Pujols rejoins Cardinals for one ‘last run’ ” (March 29): What a thrill it would be for fans if they could see future Hall of Famers Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and, possibly, Adam Wainwright all play their final season together. It could also bring St. Louis another championship.

I’m a longtime Pittsburgh Pirates fan and season ticket holder but have no realistic expectation of my team reaching the World Series, or even the postseason. But I would be glad to see my favorite non-hometown team, the Cardinals, win it all. I’ll be hoping for a storybook ending for three of the all-time giants of the game, the rest of their teammates, and the great fans of St. Louis.