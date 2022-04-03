 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Cherish Molina, Pujols, Wainwright’s glorious last year

  • 0

Regarding “Rounding third, heading for home: Franchise great Pujols rejoins Cardinals for one ‘last run’” (March 29): What a thrill it would be for fans if they could see future Hall of Famers Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and, possibly, Adam Wainwright all play their final season together. It could also bring St. Louis another championship.

I’m a longtime Pittsburgh Pirates fan and season ticket holder but have no realistic expectation of my team reaching the World Series, or even the postseason. But I would be glad to see my favorite non-hometown team, the Cardinals, win it all. I’ll be hoping for a storybook ending for three of the all-time giants of the game, the rest of their teammates, and the great fans of St. Louis.

Oren Spiegler • Peters Township, Penn.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News