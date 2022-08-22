Letter: Chesterfield developers set example of local collaboration

After a lot of citizen advocacy, the Precision Holdings auto transfer and railroad switching yard that was to be located in Maryland Heights next to a subdivision was withdrawn after General Motors determined that the company wasn’t being told the entire story of the impact of it on surrounding neighbors (“ Company kills Maryland Heights rail project that riled Chesterfield neighbors” March 10 ).

There is now a new developer, NorthPoint Development, eyeing the property for warehouses. Unlike Precision Holdings, which worked with Maryland Heights on their plans for two years before an anonymous letter arrived in Chesterfield alerting residents to this disruptive development, NorthPoint Development took the initiative and contacted its future Chesterfield neighbors for feedback on its plans before submitting them to Maryland Heights. And it gets even better: they made changes to their plans based on our concerns.