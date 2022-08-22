 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Chesterfield developers set example of local collaboration

Chesterfield residents oppose possible new rail yard

An area of Maryland Heights (top) that could be developed into a rail yard is seen near the River Bend subdivision in Chesterfield (bottom) on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The rail yard would be used to house and ship vehicles built at the GM plant in Wentzville. The residents of the subdivision say the company's use of a rail line to ship the cars would cause excessive noise, disrupting the quality of life in the neighborhood. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

After a lot of citizen advocacy, the Precision Holdings auto transfer and railroad switching yard that was to be located in Maryland Heights next to a subdivision was withdrawn after General Motors determined that the company wasn’t being told the entire story of the impact of it on surrounding neighbors (“Company kills Maryland Heights rail project that riled Chesterfield neighbors” March 10).

There is now a new developer, NorthPoint Development, eyeing the property for warehouses. Unlike Precision Holdings, which worked with Maryland Heights on their plans for two years before an anonymous letter arrived in Chesterfield alerting residents to this disruptive development, NorthPoint Development took the initiative and contacted its future Chesterfield neighbors for feedback on its plans before submitting them to Maryland Heights. And it gets even better: they made changes to their plans based on our concerns.

Harvey Ferdman • Chesterfield

