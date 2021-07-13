Letter: Chicago, St. Louis should invest in jobs, not more cops

Regarding the editorial "New York voters take stock of progressive experiments and opt for law and order" (July 8): The Editorial Board claims Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is putting a heavier “emphasis on alternative crime-reduction methods,” and that Lightfoot is “suffering a crisis of credibility after her promises of major police reforms and a slimmed-down police budget have yielded no positive results.”

In fact, Lightfoot has clashed with defund activists, and consistently opposed non-police public safety alternatives. Lightfoot’s 2021 budget increased the Chicago Police Department's share of the city budget. And Lightfoot gave $281.5 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars to the Chicago Police Department.

While Lightfoot campaigned as a police reformer, her administration has failed to implement court-mandated police reforms. And Lightfoot has walked back her promise to enact civilian oversight of police.