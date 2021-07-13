 Skip to main content
Letter: Chicago, St. Louis should invest in jobs, not more cops
Regarding the editorial "New York voters take stock of progressive experiments and opt for law and order" (July 8): The Editorial Board claims Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is putting a heavier “emphasis on alternative crime-reduction methods,” and that Lightfoot is “suffering a crisis of credibility after her promises of major police reforms and a slimmed-down police budget have yielded no positive results.”

In fact, Lightfoot has clashed with defund activists, and consistently opposed non-police public safety alternatives. Lightfoot’s 2021 budget increased the Chicago Police Department's share of the city budget. And Lightfoot gave $281.5 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars to the Chicago Police Department.

While Lightfoot campaigned as a police reformer, her administration has failed to implement court-mandated police reforms. And Lightfoot has walked back her promise to enact civilian oversight of police.

I believe Lightfoot is a law-and-order mayor. On public safety, Lightfoot has seemingly taken the approach that the Editorial Board would like St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones to take. And what has that approach gotten Chicago? More than 100 shot and 18 killed over the July 4 weekend.

Investing in jobs, mental health, housing and social services is far more effective at reducing crime than police or prisons. St. Louis and Chicago would be wise to adopt a data-driven approach to public safety.

Carlos Ramirez-Rosa • Chicago  

