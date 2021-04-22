Letter: Chicagoans should know police just doing their job

Regarding the editorial “Pro-accountability is not anti-police. The time for reforms is now.” (April 18): In my opinion, the protests in Chicago are misdirected. The killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo is extremely disturbing and sad. But why are the protests against the police who were simply doing what they are hired to do and trying to go home safely to their families at the end of their shift?
I believe the protests should be centered around why there was a 13-year-old out at 3 a.m., rather than at home in bed. And why did he have the weapon that apparently was cast aside? Rather than hiring an attorney to sue the city, Toledo’s family should be hiring an attorney to defend themselves against charges of child neglect.
I assume Toledo’s family did everything they could to keep this kid on the right path and didn’t know he had sneaked out of the house. But they shouldn’t direct their sorrow and grief on the poor police officer who is now burdened by the thought that he took the life of another human. I hope this family and the residents of Chicago can begin to heal and see that the police were putting themselves in harm’s way by responding to shots fired in an effort to secure the safety of their neighborhood.