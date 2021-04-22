Letter: Chicagoans should know police just doing their job

Regarding the editorial “Pro-accountability is not anti-police. The time for reforms is now.” (April 18): In my opinion, the protests in Chicago are misdirected. The killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo is extremely disturbing and sad. But why are the protests against the police who were simply doing what they are hired to do and trying to go home safely to their families at the end of their shift?

I believe the protests should be centered around why there was a 13-year-old out at 3 a.m., rather than at home in bed. And why did he have the weapon that apparently was cast aside? Rather than hiring an attorney to sue the city, Toledo’s family should be hiring an attorney to defend themselves against charges of child neglect.