Letter: Chicken hawks will once again lead us into endless war

Ah, the winds of war are a blowin’. Recent history is already forgotten, and we are doomed to repeat it. Our chicken hawk leaders are itching for a fight.
Here we go again with moving troops into the Middle East, suspect intelligence reports, bellicose language, economic sanctions meant to cripple a nation, and now direct attacks meant to provoke conflict.
We have President Donald Trump leading the charge, along with the consistently bellicose Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has stated that Trump is here as the ultimate savior of the state of Israel. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is itching for us to go to war with Iran as is Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. Mr. Trump will be eager to please these two good buddies. Meanwhile, expect Fox News to gear up its propaganda machine to get the base fired up.
Out here in the suburbs, Fox News country, we will go out and buy our “Support the Troops” magnets to place on our $60,000 SUVs while we run to Starbucks and the grocery store. We will join in and support the macho and bellicose language.
For our poor troops, we will again have old men and women sending young men and women to their dismemberment or death. They will come back to underfunded and substandard veterans' hospitals. Charitable organizations will pop up, such as The Wounded Warrior Project, to help cover costs that are also underfunded by the federal government.
Ryan Geraty • Lake Saint Louis