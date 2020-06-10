Letter: Chief Hayden succeeding under difficult circumstances
Officers shot during downtown protests

An exasperated St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden speaks before the media about the shooting of four police officers late Monday during downtown protests, during a news conference outside Barnes Jewish Hospital early on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding the editorial “Roorda and Gardner tag-team to undermine chief, subjugate protesters’ rights” (June 4): Thank you for your recent editorial supporting St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden in the face of criticism from Jeff Roorda, the business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

Hayden is a courageous and decent man who has done an outstanding job under very difficult circumstances. Roorda, who has a well-documented history of racially provocative public statements, is hardly the person to offer him advice as he and his department struggle to deal with the racial tension that grips our community and country.

Al W. Johnson • St. Louis

