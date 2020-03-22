Letter: Child’s gender discomfort needs psychological intervention

Regarding “Missouri endangers children by making them political tools” (March 11): The arguments presented in the op-ed column are not consistent with current scientific evidence. The author, the mother of a 13-year-old transgender child, takes the Missouri Legislature to task for seeking to protect children from unnecessary and risky treatments performed by gender-affirming clinics.
These clinics are springing up in response to demand from parents who have been led to believe that their children have gender dysphoria and suicidal thoughts. However, these clinics do not operate within the established boundaries of medical ethics.
According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which is used for classifying psychiatric diseases, the incidence of gender dysphoria is very low, 0.014% or less in males, 0.003% or less in females. Diagnosing a child with gender dysphoria and treating for such in the absence of well-established medical criteria is a questionable practice.
Parents, such as the mother above, are led to believe that their child’s suicidal tendency would be mitigated by transitioning to a gender that differs from the child's biological sex. The transitioning process begins with administering hormone to disrupt normally timed puberty, but the use of hormone for this purpose is not FDA approved.
Although transitioning is considered to be reversible up to this point, it may not be entirely reversible because the onset of puberty is a biologically timed process. The next step is to administer sex hormones to halt the development of sex organs.
Because this process is irreversible, adolescent children must decide at this point whether to retain their fertility in order to parent children in the future. Administering hormones unnaturally is not safe, as the author claims, but has been shown to lead to a significantly higher risk of stroke, deep vein clots and heart attack.
Studies have shown that 85% of children who undergo no medical intervention will eventually become reconciled to the gender identity associated with their biological sex. Follow-up studies of people who have transitioned to the opposite sex indicate that there is no reduction of suicidal tendencies; rather these individuals continue to suffer from that condition throughout their lives.
A more reasonable approach would be to treat a child’s gender discomfort using psychological intervention rather than extreme medical procedures. The Missouri Legislature is performing a vital function by seeking to protect children from unnecessary and ethically questionable medical procedures.
Carolyn Vokoun • Chesterfield