Letter: Child welfare office needs more funds to help foster kids

Regarding “Lawmakers blast Missouri’s child welfare office after report on missing foster kids” (Oct. 6): A report by the U.S. Inspector General revealed that the policies and procedures of the Missouri Children’s Division fail to minimize the risk of foster children going missing. These children are at heightened risk of falling victim to sex trafficking and exploitation. Instead of holding a productive dialogue on possible solutions, lawmakers did nothing more than blame and criticize the top child welfare officials for this atrocity.

The reality is that child welfare personnel can only do so much with the hand they were dealt. On the ground, social workers receive poor pay despite the intense nature of their job, which leads to high turnover rates and constant staff shortages. Amid filling vacant positions, training new hires, implementing administrative changes and processing transfer cases, who could find the time to step back and evaluate policies and procedures? What’s more, the division does not have the money to enact the inspector general’s recommendations, even if it had the capacity to do so.