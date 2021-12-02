Letter: Childhood trauma a predictor of substance abuse

Regarding the letter “Make it easier to attain drugs to battle opioid epidemic” (Nov. 27): The Post-Dispatch’s ongoing coverage of the alarmingly disproportionate impact of the opioid crisis on the Black community — and the revelation that Black men are now four times more likely than whites to die of an overdose — calls attention a new statistic recently reported by the National Center for Health Statistics. The center’s research reveals opioid-related overdoses in the U.S. surged to an all-time high of 100,000 deaths from April 2020 through April 2021, up nearly 30% from the year prior.
Although Missouri has taken a commendable, proactive role in combating the opioid epidemic, it is clear that the urgent needs of the St. Louis Black community are not being met. Research on the long-term impact of adverse childhood experiences has shown that risk for adult substance use correlates highly with degree of exposure to early life traumatic/toxic stress. The Black community, including families that have been disproportionately devastated by the ongoing ripple effects of mass incarceration, systemic racism and historical trauma, is especially vulnerable.
We need more than temporary, stopgap measures like expanding access to the overdose-reversal drug Naloxone. While programs providing access to basic needs like safe housing are necessary, so too is ongoing access to trauma-focused mental health treatment that can address the early-life traumas. When those traumas are left unresolved, they often are what lead people to substance use in the first place.