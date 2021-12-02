Letter: Childhood trauma a predictor of substance abuse

Regarding the letter “Make it easier to attain drugs to battle opioid epidemic” (Nov. 27): The Post-Dispatch’s ongoing coverage of the alarmingly disproportionate impact of the opioid crisis on the Black community — and the revelation that Black men are now four times more likely than whites to die of an overdose — calls attention a new statistic recently reported by the National Center for Health Statistics. The center’s research reveals opioid-related overdoses in the U.S. surged to an all-time high of 100,000 deaths from April 2020 through April 2021, up nearly 30% from the year prior.

Although Missouri has taken a commendable, proactive role in combating the opioid epidemic, it is clear that the urgent needs of the St. Louis Black community are not being met. Research on the long-term impact of adverse childhood experiences has shown that risk for adult substance use correlates highly with degree of exposure to early life traumatic/toxic stress. The Black community, including families that have been disproportionately devastated by the ongoing ripple effects of mass incarceration, systemic racism and historical trauma, is especially vulnerable.