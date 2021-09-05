 Skip to main content
Letter: Children deserve to have properly paid bus drivers

Lift for Life director takes the wheel amid school bus driver shortage” (Sept. 1), highlighting the shortage of school bus drivers, was enlightening but regrettably missed one critical element in the school equation, in my opinion. For years, when local or state school officials have reviewed budgets, they often have “saved” dollars by reducing the transportation budgets, which of course means fewer dollars for drivers.

The article does correctly remind us that our children’s school day begins and ends with the school bus driver. That driver is the first and also the last school person who can make a difference in each child’s attitude toward school and learning. I urge state and local school officials and boards to be part of the solution to the current shortage of caring and helpful drivers.

Ron O’Connor • Belleville

