Letter: Children must learn the disgraceful side of US history

Regarding Steve Ehlmann's guest column, "Debate continues on this nation's troubled racial history" (June 13): Right wing reactionaries don't want the dark side of United States history to be taught. They want us to ignore the genocide of native Americans by President Andrew Jackson, or the Sand Creek massacre of indigenous men, women and children by Col. John Chivington, a Methodist lay preacher.

Perhaps they want us to ignore the brutality of slavery, the lynching of Blacks or details of the 1921 Tulsa massacre. Or maybe ignore the stealing of Native Americans' land and forcing their children into schools to lose their heritage in order to become good white Christians. Maybe ignore that Christopher Columbus kidnapped natives to sell as slaves.

That those who perpetrated these horrors were good, white Christians is ignored by the right wingers who hide the truth for fear children can't handle it. Or they follow people with narrow minds like Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz or more reactionary wingnuts who don't want children to hear the truth.