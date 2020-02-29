Letter: Children need to learn in a diverse environment

Regarding “Webster Groves grapples with school boundary changes” (Feb. 24): As a lifelong resident of Webster Groves and supporter of its public schools, I hope that as parents of students deal with new boundary issues, they will remember that our public schools are for everyone in our community. All parents want and deserve the best possible education for their children, no matter what their race or socioeconomic status is.
To those who threaten to move or transfer to private schools to avoid more diversity, they should think twice. Problems, including access to alcohol and drugs, excessive bullying and plain old schoolyard misbehavior, exist even in the most elite private schools. Further, parents need to recognize that the moral and ethical values they want their children to learn are primarily taught at home. Schools strive to support those values, but it is the home that instills them. What do parents teach their children when they prevent them from learning alongside children of varying backgrounds who are members of the community they live in?
Mary M. Phelan • Webster Groves