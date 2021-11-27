Letter: Children’s education hit hard by housing insecurity

Regarding “Affordable housing report card: St. Louis, St. Louis County get a ‘C’” (Nov. 8): When more than 75% of underserved residents live in housing they cannot afford, that means 75% of residents are on the brink of homelessness. Particularly concerning is the fact that St. Louis city and county received an F in housing options for Black households and renters. These communities include families with school-aged children, and the looming threat of homelessness and financial insecurity creates additional stress for already underserved groups.

Furthermore, the neighborhoods with the highest rates of housing insecurity are also those with the least access to educational opportunities. With such a high population of students on the verge of homelessness, the city and county need to multiply their efforts to support housing assistance programs and increase educational opportunities for low-income families.