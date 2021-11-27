 Skip to main content
Letter: Children’s education hit hard by housing insecurity
Letter: Children’s education hit hard by housing insecurity

Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Terri Blevins, 44, registers for help at an event sponsored by the city of St. Louis with the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council to assist people with filing their application for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program at St. Louis Community College Forest Park campus on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Affordable housing report card: St. Louis, St. Louis County get a ‘C’” (Nov. 8): When more than 75% of underserved residents live in housing they cannot afford, that means 75% of residents are on the brink of homelessness. Particularly concerning is the fact that St. Louis city and county received an F in housing options for Black households and renters. These communities include families with school-aged children, and the looming threat of homelessness and financial insecurity creates additional stress for already underserved groups.

Furthermore, the neighborhoods with the highest rates of housing insecurity are also those with the least access to educational opportunities. With such a high population of students on the verge of homelessness, the city and county need to multiply their efforts to support housing assistance programs and increase educational opportunities for low-income families.

Research shows that housing assistance programs both educate families on what options are available to them and support them in securing stable housing, a basic human need. Educational opportunities for their children not only support future generations of St. Louisans but also provide immensely valuable child care for working families. Working to prioritize these programs will only create a richer future for the entire region.

Ali Margherio • St. Louis

