Letter: Children's lives more important than mask inconvenience

Regarding the editorial "Another St. Louis County Council meeting devolves into a clown show" (Aug. 11): Around 45 obstinate, irate people spoke at the recent St. Louis County Council meeting opposing the mask mandate, while 800 people, like me, valuing their safety, sent emails in support of the mandate. And who did the council listen to? Not the majority who favored the mandate but the belligerent minority who opposed it.
I am fully vaccinated, but I wear a mask when I go anywhere and, yes, I want others to be required to wear them. It's not pleasant, but it’s the best way to protect my 6-year-old and others like him. Children are falling victim to the delta variant at an alarming rate. How dare anyone selfishly place their personal comfort and convenience above the health and safety of our children.
To parents of unvaccinated children who put their kids at risk by refusing to mask, I ask: Do their children really matter less to them than their own comfort and convenience? That is the statement they are making when they complain about and refuse to wear masks. When one of their kids ends up with lifelong health issues because of the virus, they're going to wish they had worn a mask and protected them, but then it will be too late.