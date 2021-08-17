Letter: Children's lives more important than mask inconvenience

Regarding the editorial "Another St. Louis County Council meeting devolves into a clown show" (Aug. 11): Around 45 obstinate, irate people spoke at the recent St. Louis County Council meeting opposing the mask mandate, while 800 people, like me, valuing their safety, sent emails in support of the mandate. And who did the council listen to? Not the majority who favored the mandate but the belligerent minority who opposed it.

I am fully vaccinated, but I wear a mask when I go anywhere and, yes, I want others to be required to wear them. It's not pleasant, but it’s the best way to protect my 6-year-old and others like him. Children are falling victim to the delta variant at an alarming rate. How dare anyone selfishly place their personal comfort and convenience above the health and safety of our children.