Letter: Children's mental health programs need funding

Regarding " Children's psychiatric hospital could include young adults " (Oct. 27): Recently, pediatric health professionals declared a national state of emergency for children’s mental health in response to the surge of mental health concerns among children and adolescents. They advocated for a variety of interventions, including increased federal funding for mental health services, implementation of comprehensive school-based mental health care and suicide prevention, and more regulation for mental health parity compliance.

Missouri is not exempt from this crisis, and these increasing rates are not limited to children. Yet, Missouri lawmakers have failed to prioritize the mental health needs of its citizens. This was showcased in its recent passage of a bill that enforces compliance with the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (MHPAEA), making Missouri the last state to do so. But the passage of this bill is not enough, as it only requires health insurance policies that offer mental health benefits to do so at the same level as medical benefits. Thus, children and non-elderly adults without health insurance are not impacted by this policy, nor are those whose health plans do not offer mental health benefits.