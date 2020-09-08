 Skip to main content
Letter: Chinese human rights violations deserve condemnation
UK public tribunal to probe Uighur genocide allegations

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, an Uighur woman shuttles school children on an electric scooter as they ride past a propaganda poster showing China's President Xi Jinping joining hands with a group of Uighur elders in Hotan, in western China's Xinjiang region. The prominent British human rights lawyer Geoffrey Nice is convening an independent tribunal in London with public hearings in 2021, to look into the Chinese government's alleged rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority in the far western province of Xinjiang.(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

 Andy Wong

As our nation reckons with its own history of racism and takes stock of the progress we have made and progress still to be made, we cannot forget those who still face discrimination abroad. So important was it to the Founding Founders, that they enshrined the freedom of religious exercise in the First Amendment to the Constitution.

Indeed, the largest-scale attempts to prevent religious freedom have led directly to widespread human suffering, such as Nazi Germany and the former Soviet Union, both of which murdered millions of civilians.

Today, China perpetrates widespread religious discrimination against its own civilian population, the Uighur Muslim minority. People of good conscience should speak out against the imprisonment of millions of Chinese Uighurs in internment camps, and the torture, sexual abuse, forced sterilization and family separation they are subject to.

I echo calls by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, for bipartisan support to hold China accountable for what may be the largest human rights abuse of our generation.

Marc Jacob • University City

