Letter: Chinese human rights violations deserve condemnation

As our nation reckons with its own history of racism and takes stock of the progress we have made and progress still to be made, we cannot forget those who still face discrimination abroad. So important was it to the Founding Founders, that they enshrined the freedom of religious exercise in the First Amendment to the Constitution.
Indeed, the largest-scale attempts to prevent religious freedom have led directly to widespread human suffering, such as Nazi Germany and the former Soviet Union, both of which murdered millions of civilians.
Today, China perpetrates widespread religious discrimination against its own civilian population, the Uighur Muslim minority. People of good conscience should speak out against the imprisonment of millions of Chinese Uighurs in internment camps, and the torture, sexual abuse, forced sterilization and family separation they are subject to.
I echo calls by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, for bipartisan support to hold China accountable for what may be the largest human rights abuse of our generation.
Marc Jacob • University City
