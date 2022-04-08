Letter: Choose a time standard and quit flipping back and forth

Regarding the letter "Don’t leave us in the dark; make Standard Time permanent" (March 24): I don't think it matters which time frame is chosen, standard or daylight saving time. Just pick one. Adjustments must be made either way.

Those who work in the dark would have lights to enable them to see. As for kids waiting in the dark for the school bus, there are streetlights. Or, if the schools start later, almost all schools now offer care for children of working parents.

As for health issues, our biorhythms can adjust. Look at Alaska where there can be six months of daylight followed by six months of darkness. Alaskans have adjusted and survived. I think the problem is with switching back and forth between the two times. Perhaps we can vote on which one to pick and stick with it.

Jeanette Craig • St. Louis County