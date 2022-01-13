 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Choose just one police chief for St. Louis city and county
Mary Barton resigned as St. Louis County police chief in July. John Hayden announced his February 2022 retirement in September. Photos by Cheyenne Boone and Michael B. Thomas. 

Regarding “In simultaneous police chief searches, St. Louis leaders clash, St. Louis County slow to start” (Dec. 19): I fully agree with Mayor Tishaura Jones about this subject, but not in the same way. The chance of St. Louis city and and county both searching for new police chiefs at the same time is a once-in-a-lifetime event. It’s time for both agencies to start thinking about cooperation for the good of the region. And as such, I propose that a neutral, trusted party, such as retired Capt. Ron Johnson, be hired to head a task force to oversee the consolidation of both police forces under one chief. All municipal police departments would remain independent and a consolidated city/county force would serve citizens in a more robust and efficient manner.

Harold Sanger • Clayton

