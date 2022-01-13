Letter: Choose just one police chief for St. Louis city and county

Regarding “In simultaneous police chief searches, St. Louis leaders clash, St. Louis County slow to start” (Dec. 19): I fully agree with Mayor Tishaura Jones about this subject, but not in the same way. The chance of St. Louis city and and county both searching for new police chiefs at the same time is a once-in-a-lifetime event. It’s time for both agencies to start thinking about cooperation for the good of the region. And as such, I propose that a neutral, trusted party, such as retired Capt. Ron Johnson, be hired to head a task force to oversee the consolidation of both police forces under one chief. All municipal police departments would remain independent and a consolidated city/county force would serve citizens in a more robust and efficient manner.