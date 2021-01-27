Letter: Choosing an educational program is difficult for parents

Regarding Bob Onder's guest column "Put students first, not systems first, in online education" (Jan. 21): Bob Onder, a Republican state senator, posits that parents should be allowed to choose the educational program that best fits their children. That may be a noble goal, but it's not a very practical one. In my 30-year career as a teacher and administrator, I found that even the best educated adults know little about requirements for grade-level standardize tests, how to teach phonics, or why teachers tell students to "show your work." Children need logical steps and clear processes. The people Onder scornfully refers to as "bureaucrats" have spent their professional lives designing these processes.

Evaluating various online educational systems is not an easy task for professional educators, and for loving, well-meaning parents, it would be daunting. Does the system that looks really appropriate for my sixth-grade boy meet the needs of my third-grade girl? School systems must incorporate learning styles and individual differences into the programs they adopt.