Letter: Chris Rock laid an egg with insensitive hair-loss joke

Regarding “Chris Rock ‘weighs up big-money offers after Oscars controversy’” (April 2): Chris Rock crossed the line at the Oscars when he joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s short hair. There are also those who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments. Granted, their hair may grow back, but it is not a given, and in the interim, they also suffer. His impromptu comments affected many people, and he was extremely insensitive to their situations.