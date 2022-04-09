Letter: Chris Rock laid an egg with insensitive hair-loss joke

Regarding “Chris Rock ‘weighs up big-money offers after Oscars controversy’” (April 2): Chris Rock crossed the line at the Oscars when he joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s short hair. There are also those who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments. Granted, their hair may grow back, but it is not a given, and in the interim, they also suffer. His impromptu comments affected many people, and he was extremely insensitive to their situations.
Comedians who think it is funny to make jokes at the expense of others are not humorous. They are being selfish for their own gratification.
Sandra Burkel • St. Louis County