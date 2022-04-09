 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Chris Rock laid an egg with insensitive hair-loss joke

  • 0
Will Smith's Oscars slap felt by comedians beyond Chris Rock

Chris Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 Chris Pizzello

Regarding “Chris Rock ‘weighs up big-money offers after Oscars controversy’” (April 2): Chris Rock crossed the line at the Oscars when he joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s short hair. There are also those who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments. Granted, their hair may grow back, but it is not a given, and in the interim, they also suffer. His impromptu comments affected many people, and he was extremely insensitive to their situations.

Comedians who think it is funny to make jokes at the expense of others are not humorous. They are being selfish for their own gratification.

Sandra Burkel • St. Louis County

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News