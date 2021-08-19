Letter: Christian Scientists are free to chose form of care

Regarding “Principia hit by leadership turnover, empty seats in classrooms” (Aug. 6): Thoughtful discussions on faith can rarely, if ever, be synopsized into one or two catch phrases or soundbites. Doing so usually misses the heart and soul of religious practice and the way it enriches lives. I believe this article missed the mark when it stated that “Christian Science theology, as set out by founder Mary Baker Eddy, teaches followers not to believe in matter; that the spiritual world is the only reality, while the material world is an illusion.”
The theology of Christian Science centers on healing sickness and sin. But that does not mean Christian Scientists casually dismiss the world in which they live nor ignore the needs of humanity. While the method of healing does involve a degree of questioning generally accepted conventions and limitations, more so it is striving to glimpse the power of spirit.
Adherents are always free to choose the best form of care for themselves and/or their families as a matter of individual choice.
Susan Frank • Chesterfield