Letter: Christian Scientists are free to chose form of care

Regarding “Principia hit by leadership turnover, empty seats in classrooms” (Aug. 6): Thoughtful discussions on faith can rarely, if ever, be synopsized into one or two catch phrases or soundbites. Doing so usually misses the heart and soul of religious practice and the way it enriches lives. I believe this article missed the mark when it stated that “Christian Science theology, as set out by founder Mary Baker Eddy, teaches followers not to believe in matter; that the spiritual world is the only reality, while the material world is an illusion.”