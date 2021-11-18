Letter: Christian Scientists committed to helping global health

In my opinion, the story “ Wildwood Man on the front lines of the anti-vaccine debate ” (Oct. 31) didn’t provide a complete picture of what Christian Science stands for.

I’ve had the opportunity to observe the earnest practice of Christian Science by many around the world over decades. Christian Scientists care deeply about public health, including the physical and mental health and safety of every child and adult — in fact, there’s nothing more important. From my observation, Christian Scientists strive to follow the Golden Rule, conscientiously and responsibly practice their faith, respect the rights of others, and be law-abiding.