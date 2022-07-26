 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Christianity is not the official religion of the United States

  • 0
Living Stations of the Cross at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic School

Eighth graders John Schuster, left, Van Johnson, center, Lucas Wolff, from Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic School perform a scene during a Living Stations of the Cross re-enactment of the Passion of Christ in the church in Dardenne Prairie on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The re-enactment is a long-standing tradition for eighth-graders at the school. This year because of COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing requirements, the student's performance was recorded and live-streamed to the other children in school and parishioners of the church. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding the letter “America is a Christian nation where others can live freely” (July 22): Many folks who identify themselves as Christians continue to insist that we were founded as a Christian nation, and that is a falsehood. If that was the case, it would be boldly stated in the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution. There is a reason for the freedom of religion clause in the First Amendment and it is to protect all Americans in their choices. I think they should stop trying to assert that Christianity is the country’s religion.

Dennis Jenkinson • High Ridge

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News