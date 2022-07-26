Letter: Christianity is not the official religion of the United States

Regarding the letter “America is a Christian nation where others can live freely” (July 22): Many folks who identify themselves as Christians continue to insist that we were founded as a Christian nation, and that is a falsehood. If that was the case, it would be boldly stated in the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution. There is a reason for the freedom of religion clause in the First Amendment and it is to protect all Americans in their choices. I think they should stop trying to assert that Christianity is the country’s religion.