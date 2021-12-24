 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Letter: Christmas values should include empathy, compassion
0 comments

Letter: Christmas values should include empathy, compassion

  • 0
Christmas in November

Arionna Wright, 7, holds up her new toys outside of the Williams Temple Church of God in Christ, 1500 North Union Boulevard in St. Louis during the Christmas in November event on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. This annual event put on by Church of God in Christ inc. served the community with free groceries, clothes, appliances, cosmetics, toys, hot lunches, haircuts, and free cell phones with minutes for those that qualified. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt

Growing up, I was taught by my parents, the Kirkwood Public School system and the Grace Episcopal Church to respect people no matter what the color of their skin and to treat people with empathy, decency and compassion. At Christmas time, as well as year-round, I am grateful for being taught these humane values.

Dick Reeves • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News