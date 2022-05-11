Letter: Chromosomes determine sex, not gender surgery

I am chairman of the Eagle Forum. Regarding "Young, transgender and targeted in Missouri" (May 8): The article states, "No one younger than 18 undergoes gender-affirming surgery," but the article also states that during puberty, Max, a Missouri resident, had an "implant … considered a surgical procedure, it allowed Max to have his birth certificate changed to male."

The state of Missouri has many laws that protect children, including bans on the use of tobacco, alcohol, tattoos and tanning beds, plus restrictions on employment and driving. The state of Missouri should protect children from chemical castration, the destruction of sexual pleasure, and their future fertility.

I believe that to "gender-affirm" is to tell lies to children. Every single cell in the body has biological sex marker. Neither hormones nor surgery can change the innate presence of XX or XY chromosome sets.

Anne Schlafly Cori • Alton