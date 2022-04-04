Letter: Chromosomes should determine how athletes compete

Regarding “Penn’s Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAAs” (March 21): If a biological man competes in sports with other biological men, and a biological woman competes in sports with other biological women, then why should biological men be allowed to compete with biological women and vice-versa?

Biological men have XY chromosomes and biological women have XX chromosomes. Studies prove men are biologically stronger than women, roughly 67% stronger. So why should we lessen the chance of a woman being able to win? One example is New Zealand Olympic weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. After transitioning to a woman in 2012, Hubbard still wanted to compete, but against women. This gave Hubbard a strength advantage. In my opinion, this was unfair.

The Biden administration withdrew from a case that would make this illegal when two transgender athletes were competing in women’s track. In the 55-meter dash, the transgender females beat the biological females because of what I believe was their physical and biological advantages. It is completely unfair to the biological women who now have this disadvantage. President Joe Biden should put a ban on this nonsense, as women are now competing at a higher disadvantage against people whose chromosomes are not of the female gender.

Aaron Sitner • St. Louis County