Letter: Chromosomes should determine how athletes compete

FILE - Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas competes in the 200 freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Friday, March 18, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. On Friday, March 25, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Reka Gyorgy, a Virginia Tech University swimmer, posted from her personal Twitter account: “My finals spot was stolen by Lia Thomas, who is a biological male. Until we all refuse to compete nothing will change. Thanks for all the support retweets and follows I wont stop fighting.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Regarding “Penn’s Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAAs” (March 21): If a biological man competes in sports with other biological men, and a biological woman competes in sports with other biological women, then why should biological men be allowed to compete with biological women and vice-versa?

Biological men have XY chromosomes and biological women have XX chromosomes. Studies prove men are biologically stronger than women, roughly 67% stronger. So why should we lessen the chance of a woman being able to win? One example is New Zealand Olympic weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. After transitioning to a woman in 2012, Hubbard still wanted to compete, but against women. This gave Hubbard a strength advantage. In my opinion, this was unfair.

The Biden administration withdrew from a case that would make this illegal when two transgender athletes were competing in women’s track. In the 55-meter dash, the transgender females beat the biological females because of what I believe was their physical and biological advantages. It is completely unfair to the biological women who now have this disadvantage. President Joe Biden should put a ban on this nonsense, as women are now competing at a higher disadvantage against people whose chromosomes are not of the female gender.

Aaron Sitner • St. Louis County

