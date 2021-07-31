Letter: Chuck Berry’s past makes him unworthy of PBS program

Regarding “New PBS documentary dissects the life and career of Chuck Berry” (July 21): Is this the same Chuck Berry who was convicted of armed robbery or sentenced to prison for violating the Mann Act for transporting a 14-year-old girl across state lines?

Is this the same Chuck Berry charged with assaulting a woman in New York or who was sued by several women claiming he had installed a video camera in the bathroom of his Wentzville restaurant? And could this be the same Chuck Berry involved with marijuana charges, questionable video tapes and income tax evasion?

Is this what KETC wants to show people and expect us to contribute to support the station? I’ll never send them one dime, and I hope others follow suit. Berry is not someone who deserves recognition in any shape or form.

It is also a reason I will never go the Delmar Loop where his statue is prominently displayed. It seems to me if they removed statues honoring Confederate soldiers from Forest Park or Christopher Columbus from Tower Grove park, Berry’s statue should come down as well.

Jim Kozlowski • St. Louis