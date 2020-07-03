Letter: Chuck Berry’s statue in Delmar Loop also needs be removed
Letter: Chuck Berry’s statue in Delmar Loop also needs be removed

Chuck Berry to be laid to rest Sunday

Wanda Frizell, (left) and Jessie Carson, both of Alton, check the quality of their photos on Saturday, April 8, 2017, after each posing for a photo at Chuck Berry's statue in the University City Loop. Berry will be laid to rest Sunday after a memorial service at the Pageant. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “The problem with King Louis — and a few other statues of guys we’ve admired” (June 28): When are they taking down the Chuck Berry statue in the Delmar Loop? It offends me that we have a statue in St. Louis for a convicted sex offender. You’d think the politically correct statue tearer-downers would be all over this.

Chuck Berry was jailed in 1959 for violating the Mann Act. Other convictions include armed robbery, income-tax evasion, and in 1989, he was sued for installing video cameras in the ladies room at his Southern Air restaurant.

Please tell me when they decide to remove Berry’s statue. I can bring a truck to haul it away if necessary.

James Speck • St. Louis County

