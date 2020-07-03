Letter: Chuck Berry’s statue in Delmar Loop also needs be removed

Regarding “The problem with King Louis — and a few other statues of guys we’ve admired” (June 28): When are they taking down the Chuck Berry statue in the Delmar Loop? It offends me that we have a statue in St. Louis for a convicted sex offender. You’d think the politically correct statue tearer-downers would be all over this.
Chuck Berry was jailed in 1959 for violating the Mann Act. Other convictions include armed robbery, income-tax evasion, and in 1989, he was sued for installing video cameras in the ladies room at his Southern Air restaurant.
Please tell me when they decide to remove Berry’s statue. I can bring a truck to haul it away if necessary.
James Speck • St. Louis County
