Letter: Church does good work, doesn't deserve bad label

Regarding the letter "Catholic church's bailout money intended for businesses" (Feb. 8): Yes, the Catholic church is guilty of pedophilia and has sought to ensure such atrocities do not occur again, just as other religious and secular groups, such as the Boys Scouts, have. But to call the church an "abhorrent enterprise" does not reflect the millions of Catholics worldwide who find great joy and happiness in their faith. Nor does it reflect the countless people who receive medical care, charitable support, education and spiritual support from the church.