Letter: Church does good work, doesn't deserve bad label
Letter: Church does good work, doesn't deserve bad label

Regarding the letter "Catholic church's bailout money intended for businesses" (Feb. 8): Yes, the Catholic church is guilty of pedophilia and has sought to ensure such atrocities do not occur again, just as other religious and secular groups, such as the Boys Scouts, have. But to call the church an "abhorrent enterprise" does not reflect the millions of Catholics worldwide who find great joy and happiness in their faith. Nor does it reflect the countless people who receive medical care, charitable support, education and spiritual support from the church.

The letter writer may disagree with the church accepting federal pandemic relief funds to help keep its schools open and properly upgraded for health safety. But I believe he is gravely in error and owes an apology to Catholics everywhere.

Bob Horas • Oakville  

