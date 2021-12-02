 Skip to main content
Letter: Church’s charitable efforts have done great good
Letter: Church's charitable efforts have done great good

Regarding the letter “Catholics should honor life doctrine beyond abortion” (Nov. 25): The Catholic Church gives more food, housing, clothing, education and medical care to people than any organization in the world. The church admittedly did a poor job in confronting pedophilia.

The church also assists legal aliens and many refugees in St. Louis and throughout the United States. The good the Catholic Church provides is incredible. I believe the church should be forgiven of its faults and praised for efforts to improve and correct its errors.

Robert Horas • St. Louis County

