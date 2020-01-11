Letter: Church teachings demand defense of immigrants

Regarding “Gov. Mike Parson says Missouri will continue accepting refugees” (Jan. 1): Our Catholic social teaching and our community commitment to support immigrants and refugees compel us to speak out for a more inclusive society that supports and respects all its residents.
First, we would like to thank Gov. Parson for deciding to continue to accept refugees in Missouri in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order giving governors the option to refuse to accept refugees. Second, we would like to thank the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for publishing a number of recent articles illustrating the struggles of immigrants and refugees trying to seek asylum and safety in our country.
In the spirit of that theme, we have erected a sign on our property professing our commitment to stand with immigrants and refugees and promoting this attitude to all who read it. We reject dismissing, isolating or seeing newcomers as burdens rather than as people who are our sisters and brothers. Our current immigration system is morally broken, and so all of us need to advocate to Congress for systemic immigration reform. We stand in prayerful solidarity with all newcomers and realize that, not only as Christians do we have a duty to serve them, we also have much to learn from them.
Janice Bader • O’Fallon, Mo.
Superior, Sisters of the Most Precious Blood