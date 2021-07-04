Letter: Churches should be proactive in vaccinating their flock

Regarding “Black community has new option for health care: The church” (June 17): According to Christian belief, Jesus healed the sick before sending them out as witnesses. Shouldn’t we set an example to help heal the sick and save lives during this pandemic?

The virus is spreading in rural areas, especially among evangelical populations who are eager to gather. It’s as if this virus has entered the church and our communities, propagating through propaganda and misinformation.

We should do better. We need to eradicate this enemy so we can once again have community, which is what the church is all about. We need to protect our precious children who cannot get vaccinated, as well as the medically vulnerable.

I suggest the clergy set up vaccine clinics in their church community. They should encourage their own flock to get vaccinated, which would make it safer for others to come to their churches. They should answer questions of those who are concerned about vaccines and invite local, trusted physicians to answer vaccine questions as well. The clergy should also reward the vaccinated by allowing them to worship mask-free at a separate service at a desirable time.