Live

Letter: Circuit attorney sends wrong message with dismissal
0 comments

Letter: Circuit attorney sends wrong message with dismissal

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

Regarding “Prosecutors’ case doesn’t pan out against woman accused of Ikea theft” (Jan. 29): This article reinforces the perceived lack of transparency in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office. Theft, assault and bench-warrant charges were dismissed against a defendant related to shoplifting from the Ikea store in late 2016. When a Post-Dispatch reporter made an inquiry as to why the charges were dropped, the Circuit Attorney's Office could not provide an answer. In addition, and what is more disturbing, is the defendant’s legal counsel was unaware of the dismissal.

The dismissal and opaque response damages the reputation of the Circuit Attorney's Office and leaves the reason open to conjecture and innuendo.

Without an explanation for dismissal, one can only assume Ikea was still willing to support the prosecution. If this is indeed the case, the messages being sent to criminals is: It’s OK to steal and assault people. The message to businesses: Get used to shoplifting and other forms of stealing as a cost of doing business in the city of St. Louis. The message to victims and witnesses: Do not waste your time as you are not going to see the perpetrators in court. The message to the public: Incompetence prevails in the Circuit Attorney's Office, and it starts at the top.

Tim Healey • St. Louis

St. Louis prosecutor, police at odds again over traffic stop

FILE - In a Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks in St. Louis. Ethical Society of Police President Heather Taylor said Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 that the city prosecutor’s lawsuit is correct in pointing out racial concerns in St. Louis, including biases within the police department itself. (AP Photo/Jim Salter, File)

 Jim Salter
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports