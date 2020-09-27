Letter: Cities don’t succeed by always tearing buildings down

Regarding “Preservationists lament MLS team’s plan to demolish buildings” (Sept. 13): It is maddening that the nonprofit Downtown STL just paid $600,000 for a downtown design study that made recommendations including walkable environments to make downtown attractive. Successful cities relegate parking to the interior of city blocks, leaving the streets for pedestrian and social activity.
Once again the leadership of St. Louis continues with the type of decisions that have contributed to the 70-year decline of St. Louis. They are experts in wrecking buildings, building parking lots and giving away public money to private developers, but completely fail in building a desirable city for daily living.
Greg Michaud • St. Louis
