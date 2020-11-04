Letter: Cities should stop accepting rural coronavirus patients

Regarding "Idaho governor orders return to some COVID-19 restrictions" (Oct. 26) and "Hospitalization data flawed in Missouri, St. Louis-area hospitals ‘full’ or ‘nearly full’" (Oct. 26): So now they are airlifting coronavirus patients from Idaho (where Republican Gov. Brad Little refuses to issue a mask mandate) to Seattle, where there is a mask mandate. And in Missouri, the positivity rate in rural areas (where they refuse to issue a mask mandate) is double the positivity rate in St. Louis and Kansas City, where there are mask mandates.

Now the rural hospitals are full, and they are sending their coronavirus patients to St. Louis and Kansas City, pushing city hospitals to near capacity. Great. In St. Louis and Kansas City, we mask up while riding public transportation and while in stores, but we are supposed to take care of the patients from rural Missouri where people largely go around maskless, breathing easy.