Letter: Citizen activism helps to address world hunger problem

Regarding "Pushing a stroller while advocating for change: St. Louis author says moms can do both" (Aug. 14): For everyone who watches the news with feelings of helplessness and despair, activist mom Cynthia Changyit Levin's book is a dose of good medicine.

Levin counsels us on simple, practical ways we can win policy changes. Thousands of Bread for the World members from across the country have backed the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act for the last year, and we were thrilled to see it pass the House with a bipartisan majority.

We now urge the Senate to pass it also. It would be a victory for millions of hungry people, and also a testament to citizen activism like Cynthia Levin's.

Jane Klopfenstein • Edwardsville