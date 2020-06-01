Letter: Citizens must act when police commit wrongs

Regarding “Minneapolis officer arrested, charged with third-degree murder in death of George Floyd” (May 29): The role of a police officer demands the best in courage, along with the conviction that law and order be just and fair for every citizen. Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd by suffocating him in spite of Floyd’s pleas, revealed white racism at its most dangerous. His three colleagues revealed not only racism, but a complete lapse of courage and duty to force a colleague to stop an excessive use of restraint on a citizen.
Observers showed the restraint that Americans are taught: Don't interfere with officers doing official duties. But citizens, both white and black, failed in this situation to summon the courage to stop this murderous act, possibly in fear for their own lives. When three other officers would not intercede, as implored by citizens around them, had civilians stepped in to halt Floyd's suffocation, they may also have been killed.
The question for whites and blacks alike: What does a law-abiding citizen do when he or she sees an officer using deadly force not in self defense, but rather in excessive and deadly restraint of a civilian?
The actions by police in such situations demand that civilians put themselves at risk of certain harm or death, or stand and watch, knowing for the rest of their lives that they didn’t have the courage to step up to save an innocent human being. The best police officers never force that choice.
Franklin McCallie • Chattanooga, Tenn.
Former principal, Kirkwood High School
